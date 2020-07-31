Pitcairn Co. Sells 641 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 2.1% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 930.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 2.6% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

OMCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $143,862.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 3,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $279,407.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,431,517.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OMCL opened at $71.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.15 and a 200-day moving average of $72.74. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $54.24 and a one year high of $94.85. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 63.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $199.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

