Pitcairn Co. Sells 1,590 Shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,124,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 1,722.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

DEA stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.52. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $58.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

DEA has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $143,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,050.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $113,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,858.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,471 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,746. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

