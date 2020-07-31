Pitcairn Co. Reduces Stock Position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Pitcairn Co. cut its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China by 807.6% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Yum China during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE YUMC opened at $50.75 on Friday. Yum China Holdings Inc has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $54.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum China presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

