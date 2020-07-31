Pitcairn Co. Raises Position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elefante Mark B lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 127,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,532,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,974,000 after purchasing an additional 481,044 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in Unilever by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Unilever by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UL opened at $61.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.52. Unilever N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.4694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Cfra raised their target price on Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

