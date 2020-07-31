Pitcairn Co. Raises Position in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)

Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Boot Barn by 35.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Boot Barn by 123.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 5,262.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $19.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $576.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 3.01. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.10 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

