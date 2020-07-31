Pitcairn Co. Purchases New Stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 35,300.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 480.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 2,500 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,335.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,349 shares of company stock worth $5,001,908. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BPMC shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.15.

BPMC opened at $73.89 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $101.76. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.69 and a 200 day moving average of $67.26.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.20). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 515.98% and a negative return on equity of 65.81%. Research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

