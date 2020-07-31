Pitcairn Co. Purchases 432 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 216,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.8% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 29.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $123.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $80.06 and a 12 month high of $130.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $505.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $122.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.35.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.