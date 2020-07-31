Pitcairn Co. Purchases 2,666 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 152.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 642.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 71.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.63.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $76.99 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $78.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.31.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.41. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $120,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,324.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $998,826.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

