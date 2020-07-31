Pitcairn Co. Purchases 250 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,069 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 1,513.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 54.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Splunk during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPLK shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $208.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.88.

Shares of SPLK opened at $209.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.19. Splunk Inc has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $213.26. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.68 and a beta of 1.63.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $434.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.60 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,908,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $284,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,538,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,261 shares of company stock worth $16,136,689 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

