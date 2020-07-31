Pitcairn Co. Purchases 138 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Dover were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Dover by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $104.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.43 and a 200 day moving average of $98.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Corp has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

