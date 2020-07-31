Pitcairn Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,831 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 334,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,021,000 after purchasing an additional 32,527 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $105.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

