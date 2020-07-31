Pitcairn Co. Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. DA Davidson raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $97.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.