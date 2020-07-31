Pitcairn Co. Increases Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Pitcairn Co. raised its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,713 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,703,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $586,926,000 after purchasing an additional 130,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in United Rentals by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,570,000 after purchasing an additional 74,425 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in United Rentals by 31.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,827,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,010,000 after purchasing an additional 435,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,752,000 after purchasing an additional 45,164 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in United Rentals by 15.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,187,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,191,000 after purchasing an additional 157,021 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $90,028.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,953 shares in the company, valued at $317,948.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $6,525,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Standpoint Research lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.43.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $156.91 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $170.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.18.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

