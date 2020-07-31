Pitcairn Co. Has $600,000 Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 506.9% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $81.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.97. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.91 and a 12 month high of $82.67.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.00 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $36,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,504,440 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.47.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

