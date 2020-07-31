Pitcairn Co. Has $513,000 Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of A. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 1,116.1% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 169.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 444 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 1,425.0% in the first quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 1,570.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Heidi Fields sold 10,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $945,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,509 shares in the company, valued at $4,869,319. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 18,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,441,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,009 shares of company stock worth $3,558,488 over the last ninety days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on A shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Shares of A opened at $95.93 on Friday. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.74. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.