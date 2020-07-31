Pitcairn Co. Has $429,000 Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 26.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,602,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,808,000 after buying an additional 332,143 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 16.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 613,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,296,000 after acquiring an additional 86,971 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Prologis by 17.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,037,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,860,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043,958 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Prologis by 88.8% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $105.19 on Friday. Prologis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $106.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $78.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.45 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $129,052.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.38.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

