Pitcairn Co. Has $421,000 Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

Pitcairn Co. cut its stake in shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in BWX Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 85,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

BWXT stock opened at $53.87 on Friday. BWX Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $70.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.49 and a 200-day moving average of $56.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 74.99%. The firm had revenue of $542.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $187,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,404,249.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $53,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,142,774.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,936 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

