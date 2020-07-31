Pitcairn Co. Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,906,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,195,157,000 after buying an additional 729,531 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,136,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,253 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,877,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $922,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,486,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $884,515,000 after buying an additional 153,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,737,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $816,226,000 after buying an additional 907,275 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.33.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $141.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $145.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.42.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

