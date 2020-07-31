Pitcairn Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,172 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PXD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 33.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,188,665 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,065,485,000 after buying an additional 3,806,981 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $234,164,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $73,172,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $97,184,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,200,338 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $650,302,000 after acquiring an additional 806,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $95.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.77. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $159.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.41 and its 200-day moving average is $101.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, VP Stephanie D. Stewart sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $66,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,943.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $809,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,106.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,121 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.77.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.