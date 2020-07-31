Pitcairn Co. Decreases Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,777 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 7,984 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 421.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COG opened at $18.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average of $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 18.70%. Equities analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 24.69%.

Several analysts have weighed in on COG shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. CSFB downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.89.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

