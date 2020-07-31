Pitcairn Co. Decreases Holdings in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its position in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,969 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDA. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,491,986 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,981,000 after acquiring an additional 36,404 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in IDACORP by 7.3% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,200,862 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,424,000 after buying an additional 81,240 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in IDACORP by 8.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 905,923 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,531,000 after buying an additional 70,937 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 13.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,132 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,484,000 after acquiring an additional 85,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 625,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,910,000 after acquiring an additional 48,688 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Darrel T. Anderson sold 5,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $524,517.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,406,626.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IDA opened at $93.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.07 and a 200-day moving average of $95.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.91. IDACORP Inc has a 1 year low of $69.05 and a 1 year high of $114.01.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 9.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDACORP Inc will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 58.13%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of IDACORP from $117.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

