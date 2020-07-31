Pitcairn Co. Cuts Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1,232.4% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 420.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $36,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $63.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.18. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 875 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $48,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,969.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 2,769 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $149,969.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,428.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,111 shares of company stock valued at $449,511. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.03.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

