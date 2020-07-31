Pitcairn Co. Buys New Shares in Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG)

Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,400,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,663,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,514,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at about $73,000.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

WMG opened at $29.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.24. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $26.99 and a 52-week high of $34.76.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 11,161,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $279,027,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

WMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.64.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

There is no company description available for Warner Music Group Corp.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.