Pitcairn Co. Buys 911 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BR. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 63.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 198.7% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 546.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $416,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Young sold 98,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $11,747,218.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,198,420.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,054 shares of company stock valued at $19,209,467. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BR has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.20.

Shares of BR stock opened at $133.89 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.90 and a 12-month high of $134.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.