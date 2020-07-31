Pitcairn Co. Buys 61 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,053 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $19,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,742 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 405.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 154,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,618,000 after purchasing an additional 124,287 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 32,815 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $188.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.20. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $219.88. The company has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

NSC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $189.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $199.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.29.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total transaction of $306,891.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,926,776.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 10,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.96, for a total transaction of $1,844,236.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,844 shares in the company, valued at $5,826,178.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,388 shares of company stock worth $13,616,926 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

