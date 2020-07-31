Pitcairn Co. Buys 198 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 84.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 121.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $180.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.80.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $16,341,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 644,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,823,082.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 638,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $114,989,868.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,311.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,052,364 shares of company stock worth $189,856,440 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.32.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

