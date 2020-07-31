Pitcairn Co. Acquires Shares of 14,296 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,023.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $40.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.00. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

