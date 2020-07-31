Pitcairn Co. Acquires 530 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 70.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 41.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $154.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $173.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.59 and its 200 day moving average is $133.17.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $1.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

