Pitcairn Co. Acquires 2,839 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 71.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 62,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 139,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 123.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 15,547 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $1,588,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $1,217,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA stock opened at $128.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. HCA Healthcare Inc has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $151.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $2,426,601.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.72.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

