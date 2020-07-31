Pitcairn Co. Acquires 1,605 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,513,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,493,000 after acquiring an additional 98,650 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,196,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,152,000 after purchasing an additional 28,922 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 878,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,779,000 after buying an additional 26,917 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,935,000 after buying an additional 41,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 46.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 606,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,048,000 after buying an additional 191,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael M. E. Johns sold 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $138,518.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 29,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,312,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $79.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday, May 25th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $55.28 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.45.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $602.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

