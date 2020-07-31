Piper Sandler Weighs in on Precision Drilling Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Precision Drilling in a report released on Sunday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.25). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

PD has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$0.90 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. AltaCorp Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$1.10 to C$0.80 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.14.

TSE:PD opened at C$0.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.80 million and a PE ratio of -10.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.10. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$0.39 and a 52 week high of C$2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.13.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$379.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$370.95 million.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

