Piper Sandler Weighs in on National-Oilwell Varco, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NOV)

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for National-Oilwell Varco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Herbert now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.12). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.30 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for National-Oilwell Varco’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.91.

National-Oilwell Varco stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. National-Oilwell Varco has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.76.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,117,821 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,023,000 after purchasing an additional 160,462 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 8.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 265,612 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,037 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 14.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 153,907 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 19,746 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 60.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,456 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 46,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 34.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 20,223 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.