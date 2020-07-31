Piper Sandler Weighs in on Byline Bancorp Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BY)

Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Byline Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of NYSE BY opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $513.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.81. Byline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $20.73.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.10 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 6.07%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.41%.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director Phillip R. Cabrera acquired 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $110,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,453.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BY. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 183.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 48,777 shares during the last quarter. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.