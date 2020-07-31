Piper Sandler Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note issued on Sunday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.00.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.60 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

In other news, VP Steven James Tsimbinos bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $46,566.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 751,225 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after acquiring an additional 20,176 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 762,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 415,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 22,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,913 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,916,000 after acquiring an additional 90,941 shares during the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.