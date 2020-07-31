Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on WNEB. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Compass Point raised Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western New England Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Shares of NASDAQ WNEB opened at $5.02 on Friday. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $17.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven G. Richter bought 9,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $49,027.11. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,323 shares of company stock valued at $53,363. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.