Piper Sandler Comments on Vocera Communications Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VCRA)

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Vocera Communications in a report released on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.10). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

VCRA has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vocera Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE VCRA opened at $30.98 on Friday. Vocera Communications has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.54 and a beta of 0.04.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.15. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCRA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 46.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the first quarter valued at $181,000.

In other news, Director John N. Mcmullen sold 4,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $131,029.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,617.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $301,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,662,045 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

