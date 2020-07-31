Piper Sandler Comments on QCR Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of QCR in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for QCR’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $69.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.81 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

QCR stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $487.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.50. QCR has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

In other QCR news, Director James M. Field bought 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $50,245.60. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of QCR by 9.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,877 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of QCR by 29.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in QCR during the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QCR during the second quarter worth about $89,000. 60.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

