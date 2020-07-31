Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Mondelez International in a report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.11.

MDLZ stock opened at $55.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Mondelez International has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $81.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,120,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Mondelez International by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,208,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,705,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,195 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Mondelez International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,190,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Mondelez International by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,102,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

