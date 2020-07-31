Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Position Raised by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,906 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,188,665 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,065,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,200,338 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $650,302,000 after acquiring an additional 806,132 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,475,674 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $524,412,000 after buying an additional 212,499 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,525,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $317,473,000 after buying an additional 223,235 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,185,387 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $223,455,000 after buying an additional 634,876 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PXD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.77.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $809,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,106.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Stephanie D. Stewart sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $66,078.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,943.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,121. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $95.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $159.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.41 and its 200 day moving average is $101.13.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

