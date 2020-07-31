Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Takes Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 274.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.90.

AMP opened at $152.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.93 and a 200 day moving average of $139.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 34.99%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

