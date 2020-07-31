Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 68 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,076,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total value of $1,690,832.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,607. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.80.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $432.80 on Friday. Roper Technologies Inc has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $441.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

