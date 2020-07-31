Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 62 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,442 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra lowered shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.06.

In other Intuit news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total transaction of $5,167,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,717,618.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $98,100.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares in the company, valued at $64,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

INTU opened at $303.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $314.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $293.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.76. The company has a market cap of $78.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.55 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

