Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 769.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LIN stock opened at $242.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.41 and a 200-day moving average of $200.73. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $248.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.35%. Equities analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. Barclays lowered their price objective on Linde from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Linde from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. HSBC lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Linde from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.29.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

