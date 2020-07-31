Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 3,457 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,599,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,695,316,000 after buying an additional 1,188,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,706 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,348,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $608,871,000 after buying an additional 255,212 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.7% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,034,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $377,407,000 after buying an additional 183,173 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,533,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,588,000 after buying an additional 104,551 shares during the period. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PSX opened at $63.09 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.43.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.43 per share, with a total value of $102,645.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,750 shares of company stock worth $268,305 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.47.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

