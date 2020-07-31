Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 153 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Stockton increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 8,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 17.9% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.60, for a total value of $380,965.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,743,087. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total transaction of $1,025,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,191.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.67.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $180.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.16 and a 200-day moving average of $171.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $215.94.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

