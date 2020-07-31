Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 140 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $21,230,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 6.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 859,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,058,000 after buying an additional 25,139 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NYSE NOC opened at $326.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $385.01. The company has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $366.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.00.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.