Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,802 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,963 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 237.7% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 43.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cfra upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $63.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $69.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.37 and a 200 day moving average of $68.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $46.45 and a 12-month high of $87.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a $1.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.27%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

