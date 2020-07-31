Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,434 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,263,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Fortinet by 1,004.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 758,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,070,000 after purchasing an additional 689,511 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Fortinet by 186.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,057,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,981,000 after purchasing an additional 688,012 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Fortinet by 752.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 638,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,644,000 after purchasing an additional 563,973 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Fortinet by 91.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 855,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,558,000 after purchasing an additional 408,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.81.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $136.75 on Friday. Fortinet Inc has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $151.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $299,461.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,168,500 shares in the company, valued at $651,578,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $246,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,728 shares of company stock valued at $5,900,055 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

