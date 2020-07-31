Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,494 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth about $301,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Cintas by 565.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 93,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,955,000 after buying an additional 79,611 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in Cintas by 4.4% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 29.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cintas from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.70.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $301.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.61. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $311.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

