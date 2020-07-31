Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 81.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 11,643 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter worth $224,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSL opened at $165.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 65.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 52-week low of $80.93 and a 52-week high of $171.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.07.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 15.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KNSL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $134.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $600,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,790,105.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total value of $161,661.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,957,363.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,940 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,668. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

